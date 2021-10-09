SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.35% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.96 million, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.