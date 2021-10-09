SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,154 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

