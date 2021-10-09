Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 222,822 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.