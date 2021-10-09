Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.42.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. 184,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,983. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.