Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. 184,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,983. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 548,318.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 411,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 867.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 655,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 587,396 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,421,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,457 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.