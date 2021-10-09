Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,889 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.34% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

