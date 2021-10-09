Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in Qualys by 9.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,049 shares of company stock worth $46,874,992. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

