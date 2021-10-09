Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 440 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

