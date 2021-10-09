Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 850 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 58.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

SpartanNash stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

