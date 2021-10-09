Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 2,881 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 70.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $5,190,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLGT opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

