Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 634 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

