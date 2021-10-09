Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SHECY opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

