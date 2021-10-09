Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

CMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.39. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 430.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

