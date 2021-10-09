Short Interest in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Declines By 15.5%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 647,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

