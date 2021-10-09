Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Increases By 19.2%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.20 million, a P/E ratio of -37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 80.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 26.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

