Short Interest in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Drops By 16.1%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.98% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.