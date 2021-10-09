Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Decreases By 16.7%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.08.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.