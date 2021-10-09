Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Decreases By 16.7%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.08.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.
In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.