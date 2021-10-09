Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Decreases By 16.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $23.85.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.