Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Grows By 18.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ICAGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.