Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Decreases By 17.2%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.8 days.

NDCVF stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

