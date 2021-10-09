Short Interest in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Grows By 17.8%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 70,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,792,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,844,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000.

Shares of PFDR stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

