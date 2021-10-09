Short Interest in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Expands By 20.6%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PCYO stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Pure Cycle has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 87.48% and a return on equity of 21.30%.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.
