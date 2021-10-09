Short Interest in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Expands By 20.6%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PCYO stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Pure Cycle has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 87.48% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 294,678 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

