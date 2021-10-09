Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Expands By 17.5%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.3 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAIFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

