Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Expands By 17.5%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.3 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.10.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.