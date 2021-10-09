Short Interest in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Rises By 17.2%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spark Networks news, CEO Eric Eichmann purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995 and sold 12,580 shares valued at $57,917. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

