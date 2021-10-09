Short Interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Grows By 18.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of TIGR opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.