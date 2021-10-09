Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Drops By 15.7%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 80.89%.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

