Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Drops By 14.8%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VivoPower International by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in VivoPower International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VivoPower International by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $97.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 4.55.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

