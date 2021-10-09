Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 554,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMAWF opened at $156.57 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $177.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.58 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAWF. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

