Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $385.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

