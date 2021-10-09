Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $11,300,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.84. The company had a trading volume of 176,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

