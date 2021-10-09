Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce sales of $35.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.63 million to $35.88 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $27.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $137.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

