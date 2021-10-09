Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 3.7%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $155.52 and last traded at $156.74. 38,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,154,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.13.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

