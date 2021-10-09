Simplex Trading LLC Invests $330,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.