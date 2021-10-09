Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SBGI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. 245,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,517. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
