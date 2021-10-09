Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,643,000 after purchasing an additional 97,305 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250,920 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. 245,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,517. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.