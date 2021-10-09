Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

LON SRE opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.38. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 135.31 ($1.77).

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 11,786 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

