Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 102,260 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2,005.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,260 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 336,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after buying an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after buying an additional 131,501 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after buying an additional 140,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,674,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE G opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.