Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

NYSE CHGG opened at $63.67 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

