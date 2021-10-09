Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period.

NYSE EMO opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

