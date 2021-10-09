Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €122.22 ($143.79).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €139.40 ($164.00). The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €119.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.