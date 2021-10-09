Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €122.22 ($143.79).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €139.40 ($164.00). The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €119.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

