Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSE:SKE opened at C$12.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.49.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). On average, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

