SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.80. SL Industries shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 766,817 shares changing hands.

SLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

