Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin Sells 663 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00.

SMAR opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

