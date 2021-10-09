SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.40 Million

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce sales of $183.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $156.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $759.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

SDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

SDC opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 302,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $948,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

