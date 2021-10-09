Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 779,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,652. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

