Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.93

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and traded as high as $84.78. Sodexo shares last traded at $84.78, with a volume of 199 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81.

Sodexo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.