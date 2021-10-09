Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

