Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 183,444 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. It manages Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

