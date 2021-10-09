Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 119500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on shares of Southern Empire Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.36.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

