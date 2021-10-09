SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $506,773.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $32.48 million and approximately $506,773.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00227799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00102546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011986 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.