SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 49,138.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,708 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,800,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 213,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

