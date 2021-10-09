Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

